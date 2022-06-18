Traffic alert: Westbound Sunny Isles Beach bridge shut down

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Westbound traffic on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge headed toward North Miami Beach is shut down after the bridge became “inoperable” Saturday afternoon, police department spokesperson Sgt. Brian Schnell said.
As of around 1:25 p.m., traffic on the westbound drawbridge, which carries Northeast 163rd Street (Sunny Isles Boulevard), was being rerouted and diverted.
Police have not yet given a timeline as to when the bridge will reopen and did not specify what rendered it inoperable.
The westbound bridge over the intracoastal waterway on Sunny Isles Boulevard is malfunctioning. Westbound traffic is being diverted. Please seek an alternate route such as the William Lehman or Broad Causeway. pic.twitter.com/nwwVLEDnzN— Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) June 18, 2022