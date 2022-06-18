86º

Traffic alert: Westbound Sunny Isles Beach bridge shut down

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Google Earth view of Sunny Isles Beach bridge (Imagery Copyright 2022 Google / Copyright 2022 Airbus, Maxar Technologies, USGS)

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Westbound traffic on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge headed toward North Miami Beach is shut down after the bridge became “inoperable” Saturday afternoon, police department spokesperson Sgt. Brian Schnell said.

As of around 1:25 p.m., traffic on the westbound drawbridge, which carries Northeast 163rd Street (Sunny Isles Boulevard), was being rerouted and diverted.

Police have not yet given a timeline as to when the bridge will reopen and did not specify what rendered it inoperable.

