Woman accused of running unlicensed post-op recovery facility out of Miami Lakes home

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a woman Tuesday on multiple felony charges after detectives determined she was operating an unlicensed post-operative surgery recovery facility out of her Miami Lakes home, according to an arrest report.

The report states that detectives received a tip that Charlie Butler, 44, was operating the “Chasing Dreams Recovery House,” a facility out of a home at 16860 NW 81st Ave. in Miami Lakes.

Detectives watched as they documented “activity consistent with an assisted living facility.”

Investigators said neither the facility nor Butler were licensed in Florida. Under Florida law, post-op recovery homes are required to be licensed as assisted living facilities.

An Instagram account for the facility posted numerous memes and information about cosmetic surgery procedures and recovery, with a particular focus on Brazilian butt lifts and tummy tucks.

According to the arrest report, Butler charged patients $200 a night for personal care following surgery.

A Local 10 News investigation in May revealed that the demand for Brazilian butt lifts in South Florida has created a shadow market of unlicensed recovery homes across the area. Local 10 News also reported on the issue in 2021. Police have said conditions in unlicensed recovery homes are often unsafe.

Detectives said that Butler was not working alone but had hired employees to provide services such as helping patients bathe, dress and use the toilet. The facility was also allegedly dispensing drugs without a license.

Butler faces 16 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license and three additional charges.