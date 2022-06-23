Video shows head-on crash, motorcycle police officer counts his blessings

A Miami-Dade motorman was on his way to a police training when he was tossed 20-feet into the air. He's talking to Local 10 News about that day.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officer Matt Larsh, a motorcycle police officer with the Miami-Dade Police department, says it’s a “miracle from God” that he’s alive.

On April 21, Larsh was involved in a head-on collision with an SUV in northwest Miami-Dade.

“The gentleman driving the SUV pulled out in front of me and I hit him head-on,” said Larsh, a United States Marine veteran. The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 53rd Avenue, just north of Miami International Airport.

He was heading to Miami-Dade Police headquarters for a training exercise. Video of the accident shows him launching 20 feet into the air. He suffered injuries to his legs, hips, and arms.

“I spent three weeks in the ICU undergoing 10 surgeries that I know of. My knee was fractured. My quad was severed, my bladder was ruptured, my quad, my pelvis was fractured,” Larsh said.

Ad

Larsh realizes he has a second chance at life and he said he is proof that miracles happen

“I just thank you, Jesus. You saved me once and here you are saving me again,” Larsh said.

He has hope that he will return to work but said he has a long road because he still can’t walk.

“I do believe God had a hand in my landing and this whole incident. When you look at it, there’s no other word for that other than miracle,” he said.

The driver of the SUV was ticketed.

Larsh said he didn’t even realize what happened until days later when he saw the video. He said he is just happy to be alive and to share his story.

His daughter Jennifer has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family while her father is unable to work.

She said he’ll need 9 to 12 months of recovery and another year of therapy and physical rehab.

To donate, click here.