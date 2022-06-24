Police report identifies father allegedly stabbed by son in Plantation

A new report identifies a Plantation father police say was fatally stabbed by his son Wednesday night.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A new report identifies a Plantation father police say was fatally stabbed by his son Wednesday night.

John Loperfido, 71, was stabbed by his son, 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido after an argument, police said. The elder Loperfido was identified by the Sun-Sentinel, which cited a police report.

Plantation police said another family member witnessed what happened.

Thomas Loperfido has a history of violence with a record that includes charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Just days before police say he killed his father, Thomas Loperfido posted a message on Facebook saying, “Happy Father’s Day … my dad is the best.”

“It’s just a tragedy,” neighbor Ruth Becker said.