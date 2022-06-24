83º

Local News

Police report identifies father allegedly stabbed by son in Plantation

Parker Branton, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Plantation, Broward County, Crime
A new report identifies a Plantation father police say was fatally stabbed by his son Wednesday night.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A new report identifies a Plantation father police say was fatally stabbed by his son Wednesday night.

John Loperfido, 71, was stabbed by his son, 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido after an argument, police said. The elder Loperfido was identified by the Sun-Sentinel, which cited a police report.

Plantation police said another family member witnessed what happened.

Thomas Loperfido has a history of violence with a record that includes charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Just days before police say he killed his father, Thomas Loperfido posted a message on Facebook saying, “Happy Father’s Day … my dad is the best.”

“It’s just a tragedy,” neighbor Ruth Becker said.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Parker Branton joined Local 10 News in January 2019 as a reporter. He was born and raised in Rome, Georgia, but now loves living on the sunny beaches of South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email