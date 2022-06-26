83º

Man arrested following SWAT situation in North Lauderdale

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities arrested a man following a SWAT situation in Broward County.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man following a SWAT situation in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Albert Myers was taken into custody after allegedly holding a woman hostage.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home near Southwest 78th Avenue and 8th Court.

Deputies said the woman was able to get out of the home unharmed.

Eventually the situation came to a peaceful ending.

Myers, a disabled veteran, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

