Man arrested following SWAT situation in North Lauderdale

Authorities arrested a man following a SWAT situation in Broward County.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man following a SWAT situation in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Albert Myers was taken into custody after allegedly holding a woman hostage.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home near Southwest 78th Avenue and 8th Court.

Deputies said the woman was able to get out of the home unharmed.

Eventually the situation came to a peaceful ending.

Myers, a disabled veteran, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.