WATCH LIVE: Planned Parenthood of South among providers disputing Florida abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida and other reproductive health care providers are challenging Florida’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Monday at a state court in Tallahassee.

Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood argued at the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Leon County that the ban violates the privacy rights that are protected by the state’s constitution.

House Bill 5, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in April, reduces the existing 24-week ban starting on Friday. The new law doesn’t include exceptions for rape, incest, or human trafficking.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the law firm Jenner & Block filed the lawsuit on June 1.

“We will do everything in our power to block this cruel attack on Floridians’ fundamental right to get the care they need,” Daniel Tilley, ACLU of Florida’s legal director, said in a statement after the filing.

They are representing Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida; Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida; Gainesville Woman Care; Indian Rocks Woman’s Center; St. Petersburg Woman’s Health Center; Tampa Woman’s Health Center; and A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville.

Dr. Shelly Tien, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and provider of abortion care for Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida, said this ban will mostly affect women and girls who are living in poverty.

“Patients may need abortion care after 15 weeks for many reasons, whether it be related to a health condition that develops as the pregnancy progresses, or delays to care directly related to inequitable access to medical care,” Tien said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed.

April Otterberg, a partner at Jenner & Block LLP, also released a statement saying HB5 unconstitutionally limits an individual’s right to access abortion services and the lawsuit seeks to block its implementation.

