Rapper SpotemGottem arrested in Miami after allegedly using jet ski to try to get away from police

MIAMI – Rapper Nehemiah “SpotemGottem” Harden was trying to get away from police officers while riding an orange jet ski on Sunday in Miami, according to the Miami Police Department.

SpotemGottem is best known for the success of his “Beat Box” single after it climbed to the Billboard Hot 100′s 12th spot in 2020. He released “Back From The Dead” in December.

Officers accused Harden, 20, of Jacksonville, of risking people’s lives and property during the pursuit on Sunday that started near the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key, according to the arrest form.

Harden, who lives in Miami’s Midtown, is facing charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation of a boat. Miami-Dade corrections records show he was out on bond for cases of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TROUBLED HISTORY

In 2017, when he was 15 years old, he was accused of carjacking in Duval County.

In Miami Beach, Detectives accused him of being involved in an aggravated assault on June 20, 2021, after an argument with a parking attendant over an $80 parking fee.

On July 15, 2021, the U.S. Marshals arrested him at the AC Hotel by Marriott Miami Aventura, at 20805 Biscayne Blvd., and reported finding a gun on his bed.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Harden was in a Dodge Charger when he was injured during a drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.