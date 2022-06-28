Jail time for Keys vandal who frequently boasted about crimes online, Sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West man notorious for vandalizing property all over the lower Florida Keys will spend 30 days in a Monroe County jail, according to a news release from the county’s sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Brandon Joseph Mims, 31, in February 2020 on more than two dozen charges, including two felony counts of criminal mischief.

The case stemmed from a November 2019 trespassing call to No Name Key, where deputies found Mims, a stack of stickers and dozens of spray paint cans, as well as a small amount of marijuana, the release said. Deputies also discovered vandalized construction equipment.

“Mims often boasted about his crimes on social media and long-targeted private, Naval Air Station Key West, state, county and City of Key West property,” the news release said. “Mims often used spray paint to leave the name ‘Cyne’ all over the Lower Keys and Key West for the last several years. Mims also used grease pencils to leave his mark. He also placed hundreds of ‘Cyne’ stickers on public and private property.”

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives reviewed more than 42,000 pages of Mims’ social media posts after receiving a search warrant. They said Mims openly admitted to the vandalism in many cases.

Mims posted a map on Instagram of how he illegally entered Naval Air Station Key West and vandalized one of its buildings, the news release said.

“This is a vandal, not an artist,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in the release.

In addition to jail time, Mims will also receive 36 months of probation, 200 hours of community service and will have to pay more than $2,500 in fines, court costs and restitution.