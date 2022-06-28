Man arrested after DUI crash in McLaren kills 23-year-old man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man to face charges after a drunk-driving crash that killed a 23-year-old man earlier this year in Fort Lauderdale.

David Humphreys, of Wilton Manors, was driving a 2018 McLaren sportscar at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control, and struck a barricade, and a tree at about 1:10 a.m., on Feb. 6, police said.

The impact near the intersection of Northeast 13th Street and Third Avenue split the car in half and there was an explosion, police said. An officer said there were 10-foot flames coming from the car.

According to the arrest report, Humphreys’s blood alcohol content was .238% — nearly three times over the alcohol limit — when he was involved in the fiery crash. The front-seat passenger, Anesty Ruiz, was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took Ruiz to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Humphreys was at the North Broward Bureau on Tuesday in Pompano Beach, records show. He is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, three counts of DUI with property damage, and three counts of reckless driving.