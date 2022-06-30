Detectives investigate fatal shootings in same Lauderhill area

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Clayton McFarlane died after he was shot on Tuesday in an area of Lauderhill that has been plagued by fatal shootings.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, witnesses told officers they heard arguing before a loud bang. McFarlane was shot shortly before 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 52nd Avenue and 25th Street, police said.

Officers remained in the area of a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022, in Lauderhill. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

There were two other fatal shootings in the same neighborhood on Feb. 1, just west of Florida’s Turnpike, police said. A man died after he was shot at about 10 p.m., in the area of Northwest 52nd Avenue and 18th Place, and another man died after a shooting at about 11 p.m., about a block away, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in McFarlane’s case.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.