FBI seeks trio of Hialeah bank robbers

HIALEAH, Fla. – Federal agents are looking for a trio of robbers who targeted a Hialeah bank Thursday, according to an FBI news release.

The three robbers entered the Wells Fargo branch at 1137 W. 68th St. just before 9:40 a.m., displayed weapons, and demanded money from a bank employee, agents said.

The bank was open with customers present, the news release said. The robbers made off with cash and no one was hurt.

Photos released by the agency show three suspects, all of whom appear to be men, wearing face masks. Two are wearing reflective safety vests while another is wearing a bright orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 754-703-2000.