SUNRISE, Fla. – A dog that was found abandoned and malnourished in Sunrise sadly passed away.

The pit bull mix named Tortilla was discovered in a neighborhood along northwest 63rd Avenue and 14th Street last week.

Sunrise Police Officer Colleen McCarthy had stepped up to help care for the dog.

Tortilla was taken to an animal hospital and seemed to be slowly improving, but unfortunately she was too sick to survive.

She was surrounded by love in her final days.