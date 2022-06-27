Pit bull mix found abandoned and in rough shape in Sunrise neighborhood

Officers in Broward County are trying to figure out who neglected a dog that was found abandoned and malnourished.

The pit bull mix is now receiving the proper care it needs, but police want to know who is responsible for the dog being in such bad shape.

One officer in particular opened her heart and is making it her mission to find the sweet dog a loving home.

Concerned neighbors along Northwest 63rd Avenue and 14th Street spotted the dog Sunday night and called police.

Animal lover and Sunrise Police Officer Colleen McCarthy stepped up.

She already has three dogs at home and wanted to nurse the sweet pooch, who she nicknamed Tortilla, back to health.

“It kind of makes you think about who could do that to an animal makes you think about people,” she said.

McCarthy kept Tortilla overnight and took her to Sunrise Animal Hospital where Dr. Jonathan Shetler checked her out and said she’s pretty ill.

“She’s dehydrated and she’s very dull attitude-wise, poor energy, that’s probably a byproduct of whatever is making her sick,” said Dr. Shetler.

The malnourished dog weighs 27 lbs, which is half of what her normal weight should be.

For now, Dr. Shetler is running tests to see what the next steps in her treatment plan will be while McCarthy gives her some TLC.

“If there is anyone in the community that does want to take care of her and needs a companion, we are completely open to that,” said McCarthy.

There were no signs of trauma on Tortilla.

It appears to be a case of animal neglect and the Sunrise Police Department is investigating it as such.

If you have information on the dog, or if you’d like to adopt Tortilla, give the Sunrise police a call.