Families arrive early to begin Independence Day celebrations on Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Celebrations are happening across South Florida Monday on this Fourth of July, and many of them are back in full scale for the first time in years because of the pandemic.

Some families arrived early at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach to secure a picnic table for their celebrations as they anticipated a large crowd on the beach.

“Are you going to have a big crowd today?” Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton asked one man.

“I hope so -- all the money I done spent,” he responded while laughing.

From the kids playing in the sand, to an elderly man celebrating Independence Day for the 94th time, this is the South Florida way to celebrate the red, white and blue.

Families were spotted grilling everything from hot dogs, to sausages to chicken and steak.

Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park is wide open on the Fourth of July for the first year since the pandemic began and these patriotic people are taking advantage.

