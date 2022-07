Police have arrested a man following a homicide in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Police have arrested a man following a homicide in Boynton Beach.

Brandon Ceasar, 30, was taken into custody Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the Ashley Lake development the night of June 25 and found a man dead inside of a car.

Further investigation led them to Ceasar, but no other details have been released.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and destruction of evidence.