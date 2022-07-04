Margate hosts annual Fourth of July parade, Extravaganza

MARGATE, Fla. – The City of Margate is hosting a day of fun Monday for the Fourth of July, beginning with a parade at 9 a.m.

“We are so excited to host this wonderful yearly tradition for our residents to enjoy,” said Margate Mayor Antonio V. Arserio. “You will see a whole lot of red, white, and blue in Our Margate!”

The parade will start in the eastbound lanes of Margate Boulevard and will travel from 76th Avenue to State Road 7.

Immediately following the parade, the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency (MCRA) will provide refreshments and a fun obstacle course for the public to enjoy.

“The MCRA always looks forward to one of Margate’s premier events that support the agency’s mission to attract people to our downtown area and further promote economic development activities,” said MCRA Board Chair Tommy Ruzzano.

The event is free to all. To register, please visit. www.margatefl.com/registration.

Ad

After the parade, eventgoers may visit the Calypso Cove Aquatic Facility from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., where there will be a Fourth of July pool party featuring live music by a steel drummer and face painters. Admission is $4 for Margate residents and $7 for non-residents.

The Fourth of July Extravaganza at the Northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 begins at 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks and live music by Attica, a six-piece band playing classic rock and contemporary pop hits.

Below is a list of the food trucks coming to the event:

Alta Vaca Grill

Bruno’s

Che Grill

Cool & Creamy

Cousins Main Lobster

Don Chingon

Giovanni’s Gourmet Italian Ice

Las Mexicanas

Mama’s Taste of the World

Master Arepa

Michou’s Caribbean Delights

Sak Pase Food Truck

Taco Time y Mas

Zhixiang Food Truck

The Extravaganza will end with a fireworks display at 9 p.m., which will last for about 20 minutes.

CLICK HERE for a list of other South Florida locations that will offer fireworks shows Monday.