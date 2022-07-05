Man arrested after two women robbed in Fort Lauderdale

William Wimberly, 28, is accused of committing numerous robberies throughout Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man who they said robbed two women, one of whom he also assaulted, authorities announced Tuesday.

William Wimberly, 28, was arrested June 30 on charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Fort Lauderdale police said Wimberly is also facing charges from the Hollywood Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office for robberies that happened in those jurisdictions.

The first Fort Lauderdale robbery occurred around 8:45 a.m. May 29 in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue.

According to authorities, Wimberly grabbed a woman’s necklace and “forcefully removed it from around her neck.”

He then fled the scene on a red motor scooter, they said.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the robbery.

The second robbery was reported around 5:20 a.m. June 12 in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard.

According to police, Wimberly approached a woman, pulled out a gun and demanded her purse.

He then attacked the victim, dragging her and hitting her with the gun, authorities said.

The victim told Local 10 News she still has nightmares and is scared to death.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I see his face,” said the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity out of fear for her safety. “It’s really traumatic.”

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on the same red motor scooter that was used in the first robbery, authorities said.

Wimberly is being held at the North Broward Bureau without bond.