17-year-old with autism reported missing from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Dimitri Roberts was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane.

His family told deputies that Roberts has autism and is known to use mass transit in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Roberts is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4281 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).