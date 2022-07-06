Vigil held to remember mother, young daughters killed in causeway hit-and-run

Dozens of people turned out for a somber vigil held to remember the three killed in a horrific hit-and-run crash.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Dozens of people turned out for a somber vigil held to remember the three killed in a horrific hit-and-run crash.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for killing a mother and her two daughters.

The crash happened on the night of June 27 along the John F. Kennedy Causeway in North Bay Village, just around the corner from the family’s home.

Loved ones and members of the community turned out Tuesday night to remember Cyndi and her two daughters, 12-year-old Maria, and 15-year-old Sophia.

Cindi’s mother, Anna Orsaatelliz, spoke about how adored they were.

“They have a lot of love in Miami, they were so happy,” she said. " I don’t want to see no mother, no grandparents suffer what we’re suffering now.”

Briefly, Cindi’s husband and father of the two girls spoke.

“My loss is very, very great,” Samir Saidi said. “My heart is broken.”

The young girls attended Miami Arts Charter School. Their principal and several classmates attended the vigil.

As part of the vigil, the crowd walked to the crash site to place flowers and light candles.

Police continue their search for 24-year-old Julius Bernstein in connection to the deadly crash.

Detectives believe the driver of a black Dodge Charger hit the family and took off.

Cyndi’s brother Omar Orsaatelliz said their family is desperate for any tip that could lead authorities to finding that driver.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “We are still trying to cope. Sometimes it feels like a dream.”

Anyone with information on that driver is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.