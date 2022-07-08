Mysterious finding at sea worries environmentally concerned fisherman

A Miami-Dade fisherman reported finding six unmarked leaky cylinders at sea and with it an unsolved mystery.

Paul Ewald said he went out to fish with his son and his friend on Sunday when they spotted large plastic fuel containers floating at sea.

“There was one, and three football fields you could just see another one ... none of them were close to each other.”

Ewald said they found six 15-gallon plastic fuel containers without identifying marks about a mile offshore from the Haulover Inlet — and most of them were leaking.

“We pulled them up, probably just should’ve called the Coast Guard right then and let them know what we got here, but didn’t even cross our minds.”

Ewald said the source of the containers is a mystery to them.

“We could not fathom why they would be in the water. Like, who would throw out this fuel? Why did this happen? Did it fall off the back of a boat?”

Ewald said he filed a report with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency was also involved in the investigation.