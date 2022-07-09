Video shows Broward city official using expletive after officer issues warning for speeding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A video shows the vice mayor of a city in Broward County recently telling a police officer who stopped her for speeding to “find something better to [expletive] do!”
A police officer’s body camera video shows when he stopped Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins shortly before 11 p.m., on April 6, in Fort Lauderdale.
Perkins was driving a white Audi sports utility vehicle when the officer accused her of driving at 60 mph. The Fort Lauderdale police officer gave her a warning: “Miss Perkins you need to slow down! OK?”
Scott Moseley, the president of Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police, released a statement on Friday with a public message to Perkins after the video was published on YouTube on Tuesday.
“We suggest you apologize and then sign up for some ride alongs to see what [officers] do every day to protect the citizens of our great city,” Moseley wrote. “As an elected official, you too are held to a higher standard and should know better ... we suggest you obey the speed limit and seek anger management.”
Perkins was not available to comment on this story.
