2 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Boca Raton

Two people were killed and another was injured Sunday afternoon in a murder-suicide in Boca Raton, authorities said.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking crime over the weekend left one South Florida neighborhood on edge.

Detectives are looking into an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead and another injured in Boca Raton.

Officers responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

They said they found a mailbox in pieces, with tire marks up the lawn to the front door.

“I would never expect this, honestly,” neighbor Rebecca Calderon said. “I’ve always felt so safe in this neighborhood.

“We’ve been precautious a little bit --- keep our doors locked and everything so nothing like this happens to our family.”

Authorities would only confirm this was a fatal incident involving family members.

A motive is unknown.