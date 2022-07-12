Miami named one of the 50 World's Greatest Places of 2022

MIAMI, Fla. – If you don’t have summer travel plans, you can still visit one of TIME magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022.

The City of Miami has made what TIME calls 50 extraordinary destinations to explore.

TIME writes, in part, “Miami is emerging as the U.S.’s capital of cool. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix in May drew a spectacular cross section of VIPs and celebrities to witness Formula One stateside, making the city feel, according to ESPN, like ‘the center of the sporting universe.’”

The magazine also said Miami reached World’s Greatest Places 2022 status because of the Underline, which is the new park underneath the Metrorail, and because of the recent explosion of luxury hotels and restaurants in the city.

Miami joins Portland, Park City, San Francisco and Detroit as the only five cities in the United States to be rated World’s Greatest.

TIME says it compiled the list by soliciting, “nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”