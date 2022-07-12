Miami residents report coyote sightings near Coconut Grove

Texas cat comes face-to-face with hungry coyote in Surfside Beach and narrowly survives

MIAMI – Catherine Moghari is among the Miami residents who recently reported coyote sightings near Coconut Grove. She said it was at about 5 a.m.

Moghari said she decided to follow the canine and took a picture.

“I saw what I thought was maybe a shepherd mix running up the street, so I whistled to it and it stopped and when it turned around, I realized it was a coyote,” Moghari said.

The next day, Moghari’s son found a peacock’s wing and two pools of blood in the middle of Tiger Tail Avenue.

After she shared the picture of the coyote with her neighbors, many of them started to report other coyote sightings. One resident said a coyote was hunting a peacock.

The omnivorous canines eat just about anything — including beloved pets and invasive iguanas.

There have been reports of coyotes searching for food in western Miami-Dade and Broward counties and as far south as Key Largo.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there is no reason to be alarmed and residents just need to learn to coexist with coyotes and avoid feeding the coyotes.

For more information about the coyotes’ presence in South Florida, visit this page.