New details released after 3-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Parents and students returned to the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, a day after a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside of a hot car.

“I don’t know them very well, but it’s sad for everyone,” one parent said after dropping off their child Tuesday.

Paramedics responded to the campus on Northwest Seventh Avenue near the Glades Interchange just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Despite performing CPR on the boy at the scene, the toddler would later die at Jackson North Medical Center.

He was identified Tuesday by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office as Sholom Tauber.

His cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Sholom’s parents are both teachers at the school.

Friends of the family identified them as Rabbi Menachem Tauber and Nehama Tauber.

The boy was found unresponsive inside his parents’ car.

Miami Gardens police confirmed Tuesday that he had been left in the car by his father. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

The school’s dean released a statement Monday that read in part:

“We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on campus involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members.

“This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

Numbers from the National Safety Council show there were 23 hot car deaths in the U.S. last year.

Since 1998, there have been 99 in the state of Florida alone, leading the nation just behind Texas.