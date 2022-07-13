Deputies seek suspect in fatal Deerfield Beach shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a man in a Deerfield Beach parking lot over the weekend.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release, Billy Alceus, 26, of Margate, was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court around 11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found Alceus lying in a parking lot.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews rushed him to a nearby hospital, where Alceus was pronounced dead, the agency said.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the case to contact BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides them information leading to an arrest.