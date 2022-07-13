Exclusive: Video shows Monroe deputies arrest Miami-Dade police officer after chase

Officer Donovan William Rojas was relieved of duty without pay as a result of the June 12 arrest and he is facing charges in Monroe County.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Video from deputies’ body camera and dash cam shows when an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested last month in the Florida Keys.

Officer Donovan William Rojas was relieved of duty without pay as a result of the June 12 arrest and he is facing charges in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rojas was driving a Chrysler 300 at about 3:55 a.m., northbound on US-1 near Mile Marker 101, in Key Largo.

Deputies said they activated their lights and sirens, but Rojas refused to stop. Instead, he decided to speed. Deputies said he drove faster than 110 mph.

The deputies’ videos also show deputies drawing their weapons after Rojas finally decided to stop the Chrysler 300.

”Get out of the [expletive] car!” a deputy ordered. “I don’t give a [expletive] who you are.”

Ad

Officer Donovan William Rojas surrenders after a chase on June 12 in Monroe County.

Rojas identified himself as a Miami-Dade police officer and said the Chrysler was his unmarked police car, according to deputies.

Video from inside a deputy’s car shows Rojas in tears as he used the phone.

”This is detective Rojas with Miami-Dade Police department,” he said while on the phone. “I’m currently getting arrested for possibly, I guess, DUI.”

Deputies said Rojas had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies arrested him, and he is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, and DUI.

Location