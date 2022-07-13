Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive at a Tamarac home Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. near the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said.

Caro said deputies and fire rescue crews arrived to find the woman dead.

Officials are “currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this death,” she said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.