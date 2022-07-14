Deputies swarm Tamarac apartments where woman died Wednesday; unclear if related

Broward deputies swarmed the same Tamarac apartment complex where a woman was found dead Wednesday. It's unclear whether Thursday morning's activity was connected to that case.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were back with a large presence at a Tamarac apartment complex Thursday morning where a 23-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether Thursday’s response had anything to do with that incident.

First responders blocked off parts of the Tamarac Village apartments near the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street; people couldn’t access their own apartment units and couldn’t get home.

A Local 10 News crew saw a number of deputies in tactical gear in the area.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they were frustrated at the lack of information regarding Thursday’s scene, saying they weren’t told whether they were in any danger or if deputies are searching for anyone.

Local 10 News has contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Ad

In Wednesday’s incident, family members identified the deceased woman as Kayla Hodgson, saying she had not lived at the complex for very long.

Deputies have not yet revealed how she died, but homicide investigators are investigating. Crime scene investigators took photos of a white SUV before it was towed away and a forensics truck was at the scene most of the day.