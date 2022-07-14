Girl dies 7 months after injured in hit-and-run crash killing 2 other girls

A third child died of injuries related to a hit-and-run crash seven months ago in Broward County.

Five-year-old Paris Kyli-Ann Jones and six-year-old Andrea Fleming died soon after the crash on Dec. 27. Nine-year-old Laziyah “Minnie” Stukes died on Sunday.

Sean Greer was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord when he struck six children along Ninth Ave., between Northwest 26th and 24th streets, and fled, police said.

“When I first arrived, she was on the ground. She had blood from her head, so I really didn’t know the severity of it,” Devera Stukes said about her daughter Laziyah who was hospitalized.

After about two weeks, Laziyah started to open her eyes and grab her mother’s hand.

“We all thought that she was going to pull through,” Devera Stukes said.

Andrea Fleming died after the Dec. 27 hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors. She was six years old. (Photo courtesy of Andrea Fleming's family)

Two-year-old Audre Fleming, nine-year-old Draya Fleming, and 10-year-old Johnathan Carter survived the crash, relatives said.

Officers arrested Greer on Dec. 28. He is facing charges of tampering with evidence, two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing bodily injury, and driving without a license.

Meanwhile, Laziyah’s condition started to worsen.

“I reminded her of all the things we did. I reminded her of her brother, her God brother, her cousins, her family,” Devera Stukes said adding it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to her little girl.

Paris Kyli-Ann Jones died after a Dec. 27 hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors. She was five years old. (Courtesy photo)

Devera Stukes said she is really going to miss her daughter’s smile.

“She was always smiling. She was always happy.”

Devera Stukes said she is planning her daughter’s funeral and is hoping the community can help her cover the cost. She set up a GofundMe fundraiser.