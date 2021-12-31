Mother of child seriously injured in deadly Wilton Manors hit and run discusses horrifying experience

Devera Stukes' 9-year-old daughter is hooked up to a ventilator after being a victim of a deadly hit and run in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Devera Stukes is in shambles.

Her 9-year-old daughter is hooked up to a ventilator after being a victim of a deadly hit and run in Wilton Manors.

“I didn’t understand it until I got closer to the scene and saw the paramedics,” Stukes said. “Nobody should have to see that.”

Sadly and unfortunately, Stukes is just one of several parents in unimaginable pain following the deadly crash.

Tyricka Williams’ 6 year old daughter Andrea Fleming was killed in the crash and her 9-year-old daughter Draya Fleming is in critical condition.

“I am broken,” Williams said. “Yesterday my heart broke. I felt a broken heart. It broke in pieces.”

27-year-old Sean Greer has been charged in the hit and run crash that ended the lives of two children and seriously injured four others on Monday in Wilton Manors.

On Friday, Stukes sat with her 3-year-old son, hoping for a miracle.

“I’m just waiting for god to bring her home, let her come,” Stukes said. “She loves to smile, play, be with kids. That’s all they wanted to do, go to the park. They didn’t deserve this.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up to hep both families through these amazingly difficult times.

Click here to visit the Stukes family GoFundMe page.

Click here to visit the Williams family GoFundMe page.

