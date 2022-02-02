Girl injured during December crash killing sister returns home

Nine-year-old Draya “Drea” Fleming was home on Wednesday. She survived the hit-and-run crash that killed her 6-year-old sister Andrea on Dec. 27 in Wilton Manors.

Tyricka Williams said Draya couldn’t wait to be released from the hospital and get home.

“I love it here!”

Aside from Andrea, the driver also struck and killed her 5-year-old cousin Kylie Jones and injured her 9-year-old cousin Laziyah “Minnie” Stukes, a 2-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy.

“Please assist me in this very tough time of bereavement as I fight for justice ... Mentally, physically and financially,” Williams wrote on a GoFundMe page after the tragedy.

To help keep her daughter’s spirits up, Williams told Draya the South Florida community had been rooting for her recovery.

“They’re happy that you made it! I told you,” Williams told Draya.

Detectives arrested Sean Charles Greer, 27, and seized the 2009 Honda Accord sedan he was driving when he struck and killed Andrea and Kylie, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Greer was driving southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue, between Northwest 24th and 26th streets, behind a Broward County Transit bus that stopped to drop off a passenger, deputies said.

As the bus pulled out, Greer veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. — striking the group of children, according to deputies.

