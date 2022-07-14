Pembroke Pines traffic alert: Major overhaul in works for Pines Boulevard exit off I-75

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Major changes may soon be coming to the Pines Boulevard exit on I-75 in Broward County.

There’s a plan in the works to redesign the Pines Boulevard exit, one of the busiest exits on the interchange.

According to a plan by Colliers Engineering & Design, the project will include I-75 from North of Miramar Parkway to North of Pines Blvd.

The plan will address traffic issues and will include the replacement of the Pines Boulevard bridge over I-75 to accommodate three left-turn entrance lanes an elevated ramp terminal intersection with two new bridges, and the relocation of the NB to EB exit ramp to accommodate a new Park & Ride facility.

The project has already been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation.

There is a meeting scheduled to discuss the project on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Palms Hotel at 110 Grand Palm drive, Pembroke Pines FL, 33027.