Pembroke Pines traffic alert: Major overhaul in works for Pines Boulevard exit off I-75

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Rendering from proposed Pines Boulevard exit changes on I-75 (Courtesy: Colliers Engineering & Design)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Major changes may soon be coming to the Pines Boulevard exit on I-75 in Broward County.

There’s a plan in the works to redesign the Pines Boulevard exit, one of the busiest exits on the interchange.

According to a plan by Colliers Engineering & Design, the project will include I-75 from North of Miramar Parkway to North of Pines Blvd.

The plan will address traffic issues and will include the replacement of the Pines Boulevard bridge over I-75 to accommodate three left-turn entrance lanes an elevated ramp terminal intersection with two new bridges, and the relocation of the NB to EB exit ramp to accommodate a new Park & Ride facility.

The project has already been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation.

There is a meeting scheduled to discuss the project on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Palms Hotel at 110 Grand Palm drive, Pembroke Pines FL, 33027.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

