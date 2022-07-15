Fleet of empty school buses sends message to lawmakers about gun violence

Family members of school shooting victims are sending a message to law makers, hitting the road to push for more gun control.

A fleet of 52 empty school buses was seen traveling across Texas this week in a mile-long convoy.

The empty seats onboard represent the nearly 4,400 children who would have sat on the bus had they not fallen victim to gun violence.

Some of the buses where filled with items, including pictures, clothes and backpacks from victims killed in school shootings.

Named The NRA Children’s Museum, this project is the latest by Parkland parent Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We have been trying to --- we have been trying to use unconventional ways,” he said. “As you know, gun violence hits anywhere at any time.”

While in Texas, the procession stopped outside Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s home and office.

Oliver says he vows to visit every politician, like Cruz, who benefited from the National Rifle Association.

Cruz responded, saying he’s committed to enacting policies that would stop school shootings and improve the gun background check system.

However, just three weeks ago, Cruz voted against the bipartisan gun reform bill, which does just that.