Small makeshift sailboat washes ashore with migrants at Dania Beach

Witnesses said this small makeshift sailboat arrived at a beach on Thursday in Broward County.

A small makeshift sailboat washed ashore on Thursday at Broward County with about half a dozen migrants.

The boat made landfall on Dania Beach, according to Agent Alan Regalado, a spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

A witness shared a photograph of the makeshift sailboat that washed ashore on Thursday in Dania Beach. (Courtesy photo)

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded. Witnesses said U.S. Border patrol agents were searching for the migrants south of the Dania Beach Pier.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, undocumented Cuban migrants are arriving in the U.S. in the highest numbers seen in four decades.

This is a developing story.

Witness shares videos

Location