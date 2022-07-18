Pride Center in Wilton Manors announces more dates for monkeypox vaccines

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – The CEO of the Pride Center in Wilton Manors confirmed to Local 10 News Monday that they will be offering monkeypox vaccinations again this week.

The vaccinations will be available Tuesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The center is located at 2040 N Dixie Hwy.

The monkeypox outbreak emerged in Europe and the United States. According to health officials, most of the people infected have been men who have sex with men.

Florida has more than 100 cases and most of these are in Broward County.

“Monkeypox is spreading within our community,” Robert Boo, the CEO at the Pride Center in Wilton Manors, said last week.

The vaccination against monkeypox is available at the center and Boo was the first to get the shot.

“This is not a time to panic,” Boo said. “It’s something to be aware of, but let’s prevent it, let’s stop it, let’s contain it.”

The two-dose vaccine by Jynneos is the newest vaccine approved.

For more information about where to get the vaccine in Broward County, visit this page.