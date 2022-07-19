Dog dies after fire erupts inside townhouse in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A dog died Tuesday morning in a townhouse fire in Plantation, fire rescue officials confirmed to Local 10 News.

The fire was reported in the 9800 block of Northwest Sixth Court.

“At 3:19 this morning, we received a 911 call from a neighbor at 9893 NW Sixth Court, stating that there was smoke in their unit. Our units responded as well as Plantation police, and upon arrival there was significant smoke and flames at this location,” Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Aston Bright said.

According to Bright, the homeowner suffered smoke inhalation while searching for her dog, Max.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital, however, Max, who was found downstairs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.