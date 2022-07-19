Legendary Miami Lakes restaurant The Beverly Hills Café suddenly shuts its doors after 43 years

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Sad news for families and restaurant-goers in Miami Lakes after a landmark spot suddenly closed for good.

The Beverly Hills Café shut its doors for the last time on Monday, after being in business for 43 years.

Diners saw a note on the door when they arrived at the restaurant this week, which read, “The team at the Beverly Hills Café is sad to inform you that we are permanently closed. After 43 years in business, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our amazing customers and staff for supporting us through the years.”

Regulars know that The Beverly Hills Café had the very best salads and sweet home-made dinner rolls.

Hillary Fayth, who worked at restaurant for 21 years, also confirmed the closing on an Instagram post made by the actor Josh Gad.

On the post which was shared just two weeks ago by The Beverly Hills Café Instagram page, the Olaf star is seen wearing a Beverly Hills Café t-shirt when he was a boy.

Fayth thanked him for sharing the picture and posted, “I know it is devastating for so many! The employees are all just as shocked as the patrons. We had no heads up to share either. Sad for so many.”

Many other people were posting #SaveBeverlyHillsCafé.

During the height of its popularity, The Beverly Hills Café had 10 different locations, including in South Miami, Boca Raton and Cooper City.

They have all now closed.