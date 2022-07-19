86º

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helps grant wish to make girl a mermaid for the day

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes a mermaid dream come true, by granting a four-year-old cancer patient’s wish to see the ocean and meet mermaids in Boca Raton.

Last week, Emmy Haucke and her big sister Hadley were able to meet mermaids, gather shells and put on some fins of their own.

The Haucke family traveled from Spring Hill, Tennessee after a respite from Emmy’s two rounds of chemotherapy and her ongoing battle of Langerhan cell histiocytosis.

Their father, Jystin Haucke says they have had a fantastic time in South Florida.

“They have been fantastic. My girls have not been to the beach before and they’ve been telling everybody for the last several months, no matter where they went, that they were going to the beach,” said Jystin Haucke.

Emmy and Hadley also got some swimming lessons from the mermaids at the Boca Raton Beach Club pool.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes for children who have critical illnesses since 1983.

