Cruz’s death penalty trial: Teacher rolls his eyes, yawns

Ernest Rospierski walks out of the Broward County courtroom after his testimony on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ernest Rospierski’s tone in court during his testimony in court overshadowed his heroism on Feb. 14, 2018, while on the 1200 building’s third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rospierski, who braved the gunfire to usher students to safety, yawned when he walked in front of the jury box where 12 jurors and 10 alternates face Nikolas Cruz.

While behind the stand, Rospierski rolled his eyes, laughed, and added a bit of sarcasm as he answered Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz’s questions.

Max Schachter and Fred Guttenberg react to a teacher's testimony in court on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The geography and history teacher said the bullets grazed his face and hip. While some of the surviving teachers chose to leave MSD as part of dealing with the trauma of the experience, Rospierski decided to stay to advocate for the survivors.

The fathers of Alexander Schachter and Jaime Guttenberg, who are among the 17 killed at MSD, had emotional reactions to Rospierski’s testimony on Wednesday. Max Schachter nodded his head in disapproval repeatedly. Fred Guttenberg cried uncontrollably.

