Distraught parents still waiting for answers from Homestead daycare after death of 9-month-old son

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Many questions still remain for the parents of a 9-month-old boy who died after being left in the care of a Homestead daycare.

It happened on Monday, and those parents say they still don’t know what happened.

What they do know is their son Tayvon Tomlin is no longer with them and no one can tell them how he died.

Keiara Whorley was in tears while describing getting the news from her 4-year-old that her infant son was found unresponsive.

“My son told me already he knew,” she said. “My son said, ‘The baby stopped breathing.’”

Tayvon and his older brother were being cared for at the Lincoln Marti Child Care School in Homestead when police said the infant was found in a back room.

“I was told that my son was found unresponsive on his back, a position that he is not even comfortable in, with his eyes open,” Whorely said.

Tayvon was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital where sadly he lost his life, but three days after the tragedy his parents say they are still searching for answers from the daycare.

“This is a very advanced, strong baby that stands up. He stands by himself,” Whorely said.

10-month-old Tayvon Tomlin (Tomlin family)

Even more troubling is that they learned as detectives attempted to obtain surveillance video from the room Tayvon was found in, they were told that camera was not working.

“The one that was not working just happened to be in the infant room where their son was found,” said attorney Stephen Cain, who is representing the family.

Whorely and Tayvon’s father DeVonte Tomlin hope their attorney can help get them the answers they have been searching for as to what led up to their son’s death.

“They have experienced the worst nightmare imaginable for any parent,” said Cain.

Cain added that the family is not taking legal action right now, but that could change. He also said that state law requires a child under the age of one needs to be supervised at all times.

Local 10 News has reached out to the daycare for more information and is waiting to hear back.