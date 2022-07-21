FBI offers reward for information about trio who robbed Broward bank at gunpoint

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for three robbers who they said got away with a “considerable sum of money” earlier this year at a bank in Broward County.

On Thursday, the FBI announced that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to their capture.

The armed robbery was reported around 11:20 a.m. April 6 at the Centennial Bank branch at 10310 Griffin Road in Cooper City.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the trio were heavily armed with handguns and long guns as they got out of a stolen maroon-colored, four-door Nissan sedan and ran into the bank.

Marshall said the men jumped the counter and got away with a large sum of cash, although he declined to release the exact amount of money taken.

The FBI warns that the robbers should be considered armed and dangerous.

They are asking anyone with information about the robbers’ identities to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.