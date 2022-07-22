86º

‘The unknown is driving us crazy’: Family of Tamarac homicide victim still awaits answers

‘She was bright. She was beautiful. She was everybody’s hype man.’

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

TAMARAC, Fla. – Friends and family of a 23-year-old woman murdered in Tamarac in mid-July are still awaiting answers more than a week after the crime.

Kayla Hodgson was killed in her apartment near the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street on the afternoon of July 13. Broward County deputies have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Hodgson’s family friend, identifying herself as “Brianna,” spoke on behalf of her family Friday.

“She was bright. She was beautiful. She was everybody’s hype man,” Brianna said of Hodgson. “Her life was gone way too soon.”

Hodgson’s family remained too heartbroken to speak about the loss of the young woman who worked as a bartender.

“We love her. We miss her. We are praying for justice,” Brianna said.

It has been a painful wait for answers.

“The unknown is driving us crazy,” Brianna said. “We don’t know who did this. We don’t know why you would do this.”

Loved ones started a fundraiser in the wake of Hodgson’s death.

Anyone with information on Hodgson’s death is asked to call BSO Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

