Teen accused in Coral Gables fatal shooting makes second court appearance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A teen accused of murdering a man in Coral Gables appeared in court Sunday for the second consecutive day.

Gary Ragin, 18, is now facing additional charges of armed grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.

A Miami-Dade judge found probable cause and set Ragin’s bond for the new charges at $8,500.

Police believe Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker attempted to rob 67-year-old maintenance worker Jorge Romero Gil before fatally shooting him near Miracle Mile.

The victim’s body was discovered near a dumpster along Aragon Avenue Friday morning.

Both teens are facing multiple charges, including first degree murder.