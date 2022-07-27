Man arrested more than a year after crash that killed 2 girls in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, more than a year after he allegedly caused a crash that killed two teenage girls in northwest Miami-Dade.

Stanley Dedieu, of Hialeah, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

The crash occurred the night of Feb. 13, 2021 and was captured on surveillance video.

According to his arrest report, Dedieu was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading west at a high rate of speed on Northwest 79th Street, approaching 18th Avenue.

Valery Leah Santos. (WPLG)

Police said Valery Leah Santos, 16, was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with her friend Emily Luna, 14, sitting in the passenger seat.

According to the arrest report, Santos began to make a left turn onto Northwest 18th Avenue when Dedieu crashed his pickup truck into the right side of Santos’ car, causing it to rotate violently while being redirected in a northwest direction.

“The force of the impact caused (Santos’) vehicle to also become partially airborne traveling onto the north sidewalk where it collided with the concrete wall of a private business,” the arrest report stated.

Emily Luna. (WPLG)

Police said Santos’ car struck two other vehicles before coming to a final rest.

Santos and Luna were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, detectives determined that Dedieu was traveling at 97 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the collision.