Police, community leaders pass out flyers following drive-by shooting that injured 2-year-old

A 2-year-old boy is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat a gunshot wound to his leg.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 2-year-old boy is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was hit during a drive-by shooting on Monday while sitting on his grandmother’s porch.

Joined by political leaders and community members, law enforcement in Florida City went door to door on Wednesday afternoon trying to solve a crime.

“The two year old wasn’t the target and that happens so many times,” said State Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

The shooting happened along Southwest 6th Place near 10th Street.

“He could’ve been hit anywhere and died right there, but it was on his leg and he will be fine,” said Medjani Raymond, the boy’s mother.

Another person was also hit by the gunfire.

Witnesses reported at least 50 shots being fired.

Chambliss, who represents Homestead and lives five minutes away from where the shooting took place, said he hopes the flyer handout will encourage someone to speak up and break the code of no snitching in the community.

Ad

“That is something that has happened to often in our community,” he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers