Small plane makes emergency landing on Tamiami Trail near ValuJet memorial

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing on the Tamiami Trail in the Everglades Wednesday afternoon, Miccosukee tribal police said.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to a tweet from Miccosukee Police Chief Roland Pandolfi.

Two people were aboard the plane at the time, Pandolfi said.

According to FlightAware, the Cessna 152, registered to “Silver Express Co,” took off from Miami Executive Airport just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It was last seen on radar at 3:34 p.m.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 4 p.m., where the plane had been taken off the roadway and parked near the entrance of the L-67 canal lock, just west of the ValuJet Flight 592 memorial in west Miami-Dade.

