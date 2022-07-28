Fire erupts at strip mall in Hialeah

A fire was reported overnight at a strip mall in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Multiple fire rescue units responded to a commercial fire at a strip mall in Hialeah overnight.

The fire was reported along 19th Avenue and 60th Street.

Firefighters say the flames were spreading and possibly threatening neighboring businesses.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage or information about exactly where the fire originated, however a Local 10 News crew at the scene saw damage and a busted window at the Curramba Restaurant.

They said power has also been shut off at the business.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.