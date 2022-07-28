DCF investigated mother for child neglect before boy died of fentanyl overdose

Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested Gertrude Desir on July 14 and she is facing charges for her son's 2019 death in Broward County.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Gertrude Desir’s two-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose, deputies said. Detectives believe his drug-addicted mother exposed him to the deadly synthetic opioid.

BSO Detective Mike Roque reported Morgan Cundle, a child protective investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families, told him Desir had been under investigation for child neglect.

After her newborn baby tested positive for marijuana, Desir “admitted to using marijuana a month before she gave birth but denied using cocaine” — even though she tested positive for both, according to an arrest warrant’s affidavit.

Roque reported that Cundle said DCF had warned Desir “that she needed to stay clean in order to keep custody of her children.”

Desir’s son died inside a one-bedroom apartment in Pompano Beach that he shared with her, an older sibling, and his grandmother Marie Desir, deputies said. In the bedroom, inches away from his toys, there was a closet drawer full of drugs, deputies said.

Fire Rescue personnel found Desir’s two-year-old son unresponsive after she called 911 on Oct. 7, 2019. A doctor pronounced him dead at the hospital. The investigation revealed the boy died with enough fentanyl in his body to kill an adult.

Roque reported that he discussed the case with Dr. Gary Kunsman in March. The chief toxicologist at the Broward County Medical Examiner & Trauma Services reported Desir’s son had “extremely high lethal levels” of fentanyl in his system.

The toxicology report showed there were 21 nanograms per milliliter in his blood when a concentration of 3 ng/ml is lethal in an adult, according to an arrest warrant’s affidavit.

At the apartment where the boy died, deputies found pill capsules, clear baggies, white powder, brown rocks, and a mini-scale. Deputies later confirmed there was fentanyl and cocaine.

Broward Circuit Judge Stacy Ross issued an arrest warrant on July 13. Records show Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested her on July 14. She was accused of breaking into a home.

Desir appeared in court on July 15. And as of Thursday evening, deputies had been holding her without bond at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach for about two weeks.

Broward County court records show Desir is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

