Adoptive parents detained after boy, 7, found dead inside washing machine

SPRING, Texas. – The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy have been detained for questioning after the child was found dead inside of a washing machine on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

According to Local 10 News partner KPRC 2, Troy Khoeler was reported missing by his parents early Thursday morning in Spring, Texas, which is north of Houston.

When constable deputies arrived around 5:20 a.m., the parents told them that Troy had been missing since 4 a.m., authorities said.

A search ensued for the child, whose body was later discovered inside of a top-load washing machine inside the garage of the family’s home, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the boy’s death.

They declined to comment on whether there were signs of foul play or if they believe Troy climbed into the washing machine himself.

His cause of death has yet to be determined by a medical examiner.

Child Protective Services confirmed to KPRC that the agency does have a history with the family.

Neighbors, meanwhile, say the boy had just moved into the neighborhood with his family a few weeks ago.